Samsung launches 860 Evo, 860 Pro SSDs with V-NAND technology: Price and features

Samsung has introduced two new solid state drives (SSDs), the 860 Evo and the 860 Pro. Samsung 860 Evo and 860 Pro come with 64-layer V-NAND technology, and the SSDs priced starting at $94.99 (Rs 6,046 approx) and $134.99 (Rs 8,900 approx) respectively.

Samsung 860 Evo and 860 Pro succeed the 850 PRO and 850 EVO, which were the company’s first consumer SSDs with V-NAND technology. Samsung’s 860 SSD series feature a 4GB LPDDR4 mobile DRAM, alongside MJX controller. The SSDs can enable read and write speeds of 560 Mbps and 530 Mbps respectively. Samsung claims that the SSDs will not only have workstation handling capabilities, but can also support Linux.

Samsung’s 860 Pro comes in a 2.5-inch form factor, and works on 2-bit MLC technology. It is available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB options. The company says that its 4TB variant offers can up to 114 hours and 30 minutes of 4K Ultra HD quality video. Meanwhile, the 860 Evo features a 2.5-inch form factor, as well as mSATA and M.2 form factors for ultra-slim computing applications. Samsung 860 Evo offers a 3-bit MLC 3D NAND configuration, and will be available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage options.

Samsung 860 Evo SSD starts at $94.99 (Rs 6,046 approx) for the 250GB version, and go up to $1,399.99 (Rs 89,116 approx) for the 4TB storage option. Samsung 860 Pro starts from $139.99 (Rs 8,500 approx) for the base storage variant and goes up to $1,899.99 (Rs 1,20,940 approx) for the 4TB option. Samsung 860 Pro and 860 Evo will be launched in India later this month, at a starting price of Rs 12,200 and Rs 8,750 respectively. The company is offering a five-year limited warranty on both the 860 Evo as well as the 860 Pro.

“The new 860 PRO and 860 EVO SSDs combine the latest 512GB and 256GB 64-layer V-NAND, up to 4GB LPDDR4 mobile DRAM and a new MJX controller to elevate the user experience for both consumers and businesses,” said Un-Soo Kim, senior vice president of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics in a press statement. “Samsung will continue to fuel meaningful innovations in the consumer SSD space and drive growth of the overall memory industry for years to come.”

