Samsung introduces 970 Pro and 970 Evo high-performance SSDs in India

Samsung has introduced the 970 Pro and 970 Evo SSDs, and expanded its solid state drive line-up in India. Both solid state drives (SSDs) will be made available worldwide in May, and have been priced at Rs 29,000 and Rs 10,500, respectively. The third-generation Samsung SSDs are based on the M.2 form factor standard, with the latest PCIe Gen 3×4 lane interface. Among other things, they are expected to offer higher bandwidths, and manage workloads for PCs and workstations.

Samsung’s 970 series of SSDs maximizes the potential of NVMe bandwidth, to process 3D, 4K graphics work, high-end games as well as data analytics. While the 970 Evo will be available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities, the 970 Pro can be purchased in 512GB and 1TB capacities. Through the Dynamic Thermal Guard technology, these SSDs will be protected from overheating by monitoring and maintaining optimal operating temperatures. Also, a heat spreader with a nickel-coated controller helps lower temperature.

Samsung’s V-NAND technology enhances the SSD speed by up to 30 per cent, when compared to its previous variants. While the 970 Pro can register a sequential read speed of up to 3,500Mbps and write speed of up to 2,700Mbps, the 970 Evo offers sequential read speeds of up to 3,500Mbps and sequential write speed of up to 2,500Mbps. Particularly, the 970 Evo features Intelligent TurboWrite technology, that offers a buffer space of upto 78GB. On both disks, users can avail five years of warranty, and warranty upto 1200TB of written data. The 1200TB data limit will be offered to the 1TB 970 Pro and 2TB 970 Evo.

