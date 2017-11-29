Samsung Gear Sport, Gear Fit 2 Pro fitness-centric wearables launched in India

Samsung Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro goes official in the Indian market. Samsung Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro goes official in the Indian market.

Samsung has launched the Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro in the Indian market. The Gear Sport is a fitness-centric smartwatch, while the Gear Fit2 Pro is the next-generation fitness tracker. Samsung Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro will go on sale from December and will be priced at Rs 22,990 and Rs 13,590 respectively. Both wearables made their global debut alongside the Gear IconX wireless earbuds at IFA Berlin trade show in Berlin.

The Gear Sport follows the classic watch design of its last year’s Samsung’s marquee smartwatch – the Gear S3. It features the circular display and has a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. The rotating bezel further allow users to easily change settings without blocking the display. It comes with a built-in heart rate monitor and water resistant down to depth of 50m. Samsung Gear Sport will also support payments via Samsung Pay, thanks to NFC support.

Under the hood, it is powered by a dual-core 1.0 Ghz processor and runs the company’s own Tizen OS, like the Gear S3. The Gear Sport offers 4GB internal memory and 768MB of RAM. The watch is available in two colour options – Black and Blue. It weighs 50 grams without the band. The watch is backed by a 300mAh battery , along with wireless charging support. The fitness-centric watch is compatible with Android 4.3 or later on Samsung phones, Android 4.4 or later on other Android smartphones. For iOS, Gear Sport will work with iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6s Plus, SE, 5 running on iOS 9.0 or later.

Next up is the Gear Fit2 Pro, a GPS-enabled advanced fitness band. It sports a 1.5-inch Curved Super AMOLED display with 216 x 432 pixels resolution. Powering the fitness tracker is a dual Core 1.0 GHz processor, 4GB internal memory, 512MB RAM, Wi-Fi , Bluetooth, and a 200mAh battery. It runs on Tizen OS, and is also water resistant down to 50m.

Both Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro are able to track your swims, walking, running, and cycling among others. Additionally, Samsung has partnered with Under Armour and Speedo to include support for Under Armour Record, MyFitnessPal, MapMyRun, and Endomondo apps.

