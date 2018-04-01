Samsung Gear S4 to come with improved sleep tracking, S Health features: Report

Samsung’s next flagship Gear S4 smartwatch is said to launch in the fourth quarter of 2018. (Image of Samsung Gear S3 for representation). Samsung’s next flagship Gear S4 smartwatch is said to launch in the fourth quarter of 2018. (Image of Samsung Gear S3 for representation).

Samsung is likely to launch the Gear S4 smartwatch sometime later this year, according to a recent report from SamMobile. The mobile blog claims that the Gear 4 will feature more accurate and precise in-depth sleep tracking, as well as improved health and fitness features. Samsung plans to launch the Gear S4 in the fourth-quarter of 2018, the same time a new Apple Watch hits retail shelves.

According to SamMobile founder Martin Reinders, Samsung is developing a new smartwatch with a model number SM-R800 under the codename “Galileo”. The Gear S3 Classic carries a SM-R770, while the Frontier has a model number SM-R760. It simply means that the mysterious smartphone, which has a model number SM-800, will follow on from the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier.

The report adds that the Gear S4 will feature an upgraded internals, such as faster processor, but will also come with improved in-depth sleep tracking capability and S Health and fitness features. Samsung, however, is yet to talk about the existence of the Gear S4.

Samsung was speculated to launch the Gear S4 at last year’s IFA tech show in Berlin, but the company chooses to unveil the Gear Sport instead. It’s almost certain that Samsung will announce the successor to the Gear S3 later this year, possibly at the IFA 2018. Samsung Gear S4 is expected to compete with the Apple Watch Series 4 and Fitbit’s flagship Ionic smartwatch.

Apple is planning to launch the Series 4 this fall with a bigger display and a redesigned chassis. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the next-generation Apple Watch with an all-new design, as well as a 15 per cent larger display. If true, this is the first time Apple plans to redesign the popular smartwatch since it launched the wearable in 2015. Apple Watch was the best-selling smartwatch in the fourth-quarter, according to market research firm IDC.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd