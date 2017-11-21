Samsung Gear S3’s Value Pack brings fitness tracking enhancements, updated UX

Samsung Gear S3 ‘Value Pack’ update includes new features, improvements. Samsung Gear S3 ‘Value Pack’ update includes new features, improvements.

Samsung has started to roll out Tizen 3.0 OS to the Gear S3, which brings with a number of new features. Dubbed ‘Value Pack’, the software update adds several improvements to the Gear S3, including a number of fitness-focused features.

The Gear S3 gets a few neat fitness-centric features, such as the ability to track real-time heart rate monitoring with “improved” accuracy. This feature comes in handy in case you are a regular runner. Further, the nutrition management feature has been added as well, which lets you keep a track on calories burned, check calorie balance, and compare it to your daily target.

Another feature which man y Gear S3 owners will appreciate is the Samsung Health Fitness Program feature, which essentially let users to watch exercise programs from their connected phone or TV, or and even view their heart rate on the display.

Aside from several enhanced fitness features, Gear S3 is getting some handy features. For instance, users can now search through contacts, create events, reminder alerts, and even location right from the screen on the smartwatch. And, finally Samsung is tweaking the user interface a bit. Widgets, for instance, has been optimised to fit the circular display of the Gear S3. The bezel actions are more natural; for example, by moving the bezel at a slower or faster rate rate, users can view more or less information. Plus, the Gear S3 has finally got the ability to reply to a text message through the rotating bezel.

Samsung is now rolling out the update to the Gear S3. The update weighs in at 257 MB. To install the update, simply head to the Google Play store and download the latest version of the Samsung Gear app.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd