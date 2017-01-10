Samsung to launch Gear S3 smartwatch in India today

Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch will launch in India today. Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch will launch in India today.

Samsung is gearing for its first product launch of 2017 in India, and it will be the Gear S3 smartwatch that was first showcased by the company at IFA 2016 trade show in Berlin. Samsung’s advertisement for the S7 edge smartphone in India already features the Gear S3 smartwatch next to the device, and according to an earlier report from Sammobile, the company had planned launch in January.

Samsung’s latest Gear S3 smartwatch runs on the company’s own Tizen OS, and this one comes in two versions. The Gear S3 Classic has a minimalistic design, while the Gear S3 frontier sports a more rugged look with a bigger watch face and options for brighter bands. Samsung’s new Gear S3 watches are IP68 water-resistant and the frontier also comes with LTE connectivity. It’s not clear though if Samsung will launch both versions of the watch in India, and whether it will support LTE or not.

Both Gear S3 smartwatches have GPS and built-in speaker to let people take calls from the watch itself. The watches also come with the S Health app, Speedometer and Altimeter/barometer apps that help track day-to-day fitness activities. Gear S3 smartwatches also support MST payment capabilities, which means that users can tap or swipe their debit or credit card on the watch and then make mobile payments using it. However since Samsung Pay is not available in India yet, this won’t be of much concern to users here.

In terms of specifications, the Gear S3 smartwatches feature a 1.3-inch circular Super AMOLED display (360 x360 pixels resolution) with Corning Gorilla Glass SR+ protection. The watches are powered by a 1.0 GHz dual core processor, coupled with 768MB RAM and 4GB of storage. Both watches feature Bluetooth and are backed by a 380 mAh battery. In terms of weight, the Gear S3 frontier is heavier at 63 gms without the strap compared to the Gear S3 Classic, which weighs 59 gms.

Interestingly, someone has listed the Gear S3 smartwatches on the Amazon India website at a starting price of Rs 50,000 plus. Given the Gear S2 was priced in the Rs 24,000 price range it would be hard to see Samsung doubling up the price for the new watch.

