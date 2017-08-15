Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro to feature swim tracking, offline Spotify support: Report

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro will be an enhanced version of the existing Gear Fit2. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro will be an enhanced version of the existing Gear Fit2. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Samsung is believed to be hard at work on its next-generation wearable device, dubbed the Gear Fit2 Pro. While some reports have said the Gear Fit2 Pro will be a slightly more polished version of the Gear Fit2, other scattered reports suggest the wearable will be an all-new device. Ahead of the August 23 launch, reputable leakster Evan Blass via VentureBeat has revealed even more details about the upcoming wearable.

According to Blass, the Gear Fit2 Pro will be an enhanced version of the existing Gear Fit2, which was launched in June last year. Its design is similar to the Gear Fit2, and generally speaking, the new model should be seen as a ‘Pro’ version. Just like its predecessor, the Gear Fit2 Pro retains a curved AMOLED screen and is based on Tizen OS, although it will be compatible with Android and iOS devices.

The report says the new model will come packed with a built-in GPS – after all this wearable is being pitched as the ultimate fitness tracker. Moreover, the fitness tracker will also get offline Spotify music playback feature. This could be an important feature for some users. At the moment, Samsung Gear S3 is the only other wearable to offer this functionality. The report also claims that those who will purchase the Gear Fit2 Pro will get a year’s subscription to Under Armour’s premium fitness management system. Unfortunately, there has been no information on price or release date.

The upcoming hybrid fitness band also comes with “5 ATM” water resistance, which simply means it’s capable of withstanding water pressures equivalent to depths of up to 164 feet (or approx 50 meters). In comparison, the Gear Fit2 was not suitable for diving, although it came with the IP68 certification. Plus, Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro has integrated support for a Speedo app. In addition, the fitness tracker is expected to come with an improved wrist band, so that it doesn’t fall off in extreme fitness workouts.

Earlier last week, the Gear Fit2 Pro name appeared on a support page on Samsung’s own website, alongside the model number SM-R365. The model number received FCC approval back in June, while the company filed a trademark application for the Gear Pro back in January. Samsung plans to launch the Gear Fit2 Pro on August 23, alongside the Galaxy Note 8 and a new Gear VR headset.

