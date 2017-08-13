Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro name confirmed; Gear Sport clears FCC

Samsung’s next-generation wearable device will be a cross between the Gear Fit 2 and Gear S3. (Image credit: FCC) Samsung’s next-generation wearable device will be a cross between the Gear Fit 2 and Gear S3. (Image credit: FCC)

We’ve been hearing that Samsung’s next-generation wearable device will be a cross between the Gear Fit 2 and Gear S3. The device is likely to be closer to the Gear Fit 2, with the major focus on fitness tracking. Now the Gear Fit2 Pro name has appeared on a support page on the company’s website alongside the model number SM-R365.

Unfortunately, we know nothing about the upcoming wearable, barring the marketing name. Given its ‘Gear Fir’ branding, however, it is thought to be an improved version of the original Gear Fit 2. Apparently, the new model will likely to replace the Gear Fit 2 which was launched in June last year.

The word ‘Pro’ does appear to suggest that Samsung will be marketed as the wearable with the best of smartwatch and fitness tracker rolled into one single device. The South Korean company registered a “Gear Fit Pro’ trademark way back in January, while the model number SM-365 got approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in June.

Meanwhile, Samsung is preparing to launch one more wearable device other than the Gear Fit2 Pro. Android Headlines spotted an FCC filing from Samsung that could be called the Gear Sport. This one is likely to be less of a smartwatch and more closer to the fitness tracker. While we have a few details about the Samsung Gear Sport, it’s being said to support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. And yes, it will likely to run on Samsung’s Tizen operating system.

Despite being an early adopter of fitness trackers and smartwatches, Samsung has unable to give tough competition to Apple and Fitbit, Although no launch details have been confirmed, it is possible that the new wearable devices makes an appearance alongside this year’s Galaxy Note on August 23 in New York.

