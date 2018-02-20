Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 specifications leaked ahead of MWC 2018 launch

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 could feature a 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 2560×1660 pixels. (Image of Samsung Galaxy Tab S3) Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 could feature a 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 2560×1660 pixels. (Image of Samsung Galaxy Tab S3)

Samsung is gearing up to announce its next-generation Galaxy Tab at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona later this month. The device was spotted on benchmarking site GFXBench with model number SM-T835, suggesting Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 could launch along side Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on February 25. It should be noted that Galaxy Tab S3, Tab S2 come with model numbers SM-T825 and SM-T815 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 could feature a 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 2560×1660 pixels, as per the listing. It will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Qualcomm processor with Adreno 540 GPU for graphics performance. Additionally, Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to feature 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It will run Android 8.0 Oreo.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 will sport a 12MP rear camera with flash and a 7MP front shooter. Both the cameras will support FHD (1920×1080) video recording. Features of the back camera includes, face detection and HDR photo. Connectivity options on the Galaxy Tab S4 includes, Bluetooth, WiFi, and GPS. It will come with support for several sensors like Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope, Light sensor, Pedometer, and Proximity sensor.

Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event in Barcelona on February 25, where the South Korean technology giant will launch the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ could come with dual curved edge Infiniy display with 18:9 aspect ratio along with glass and metal body design. Big changes on the camera front are expected, with the higher-end Galaxy S9+ variant said to feature dual 12MP rear camera setup. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ could stick with the same screen sizes as seen of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ respectively.

