Samsung Galaxy S8 might give Continuum style desktop compatibility

Samsung Desktop Experience has been dubbed as the ‘Next Mobile Workspace’ in a leaked slide (Image for representation purpose, Windows Continuum) Samsung Desktop Experience has been dubbed as the ‘Next Mobile Workspace’ in a leaked slide (Image for representation purpose, Windows Continuum)

Samsung might be taking a leaf out of Microsoft’s book for its upcoming Galaxy S8, bringing something similar to Continuum that was introduced with Windows 10 for the Lumia 950/950XL smartphones. A leaked slideshow from Samsung shows a wired connection between the smartphone and the display.

Samsung Desktop Experience has been dubbed as the ‘Next Mobile Workspace’ in the slide, and will be allowing multitasking on an extended work-space (desktop screen) while also being connected to a keyboard and mouse. Based on the leaks, first spotted on AllAboutWindowsPhone.com, while the display will be directly tethered to the phone, the keyboard and mouse might be wirelessly connected to the device.

Continuum on Windows 10 allows users to turn their smartphone into a PC, when connected to a portable dock, monitor, keyboard and mouse. Windows Continuum has been introduced under the premise that users can ditch their laptops at home, but can still find a desktop experience which they carry in their pockets. The feature requires a dock to connect with, which can also connect to the display, keyboard and mouse.

With the lack of a dock, it is yet to be seen how Samsung will allow users to connect pen drives, or other peripherals while using the Galaxy S8 as a desktop. It is also yet unknown which Operating System will the users be relying on, considering that Samsung does not have a native desktop OS.

Read: BHIM app crosses 3 mn downloads, coming to iOS in ten days: NITI Aayog CEO

Will the desktop work as an extension of the smartphone’s display? We don’t know yet. Like most rumours, this one should also be taken with a pinch of salt until the official S8 launch.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd