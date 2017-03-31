Samsung Galaxy S8 DeX station price revealed, now up for pre-orders

Samsung DeX Station features two USB-A 2.0 ports, a LAN Ethernet, an HDMI output, and a USB-C charging port. Samsung DeX Station features two USB-A 2.0 ports, a LAN Ethernet, an HDMI output, and a USB-C charging port.

Samsung has revealed the pricing on its DeX Station, which is priced at $149.99 (Rs 9,700 approx). Samsung DeX Station that lets users transform the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones into a full-fledged Android PC, will start shipping late April. Users can pre-order the device from Samsung’s site. Samsung DeX was launched along side Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones at Unpacked 2017 event.

Once users dock their Galaxy S8/Galaxy S8+ into the DeX Station, the smartphone will show a DeX mode on the connected desktop. Users can open applications in multiple separate windows. A mouse, keyboard or Ethernet cable can be also be connected.

Samsung DeX Station features two USB-A 2.0 ports, a LAN Ethernet, an HDMI output, and a USB-C charging port. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, when docked in to DeX, charge via USB Type-C port. It has a built-in fan to keep the devices cool. Samsung DeX is only compatible with the new Galaxy S8 smartphones. It can be bought in black colour variant.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 smartphones start at $750 (Rs 48,000 approx) and $850 (Rs 55,000 approx) respectively in the US. India prices for the devices hasn’t been announced as of now. Both Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ ship with the latest Snapdragon 835 processor and feature similar specifications except for the screen and battery size. Samsung, along with its flagship smartphones, has also announced its new artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice-assistant called Bixby.

Samsung Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED 2K screen, while the S8+ will come with a slightly bigger 6.2-inches display. Both the smartphones run Android Nougat, and come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There’s 12MP rear camera with Dual Pixel technology on the Galaxy S8 series smartphones, while the front camera is 8MP. Samsung Galaxy S8 packs a 3,000mAh battery, while the battery size on higher-end Galaxy S8+ is 3,500mAh.

