Samsung files trademark for ‘Gear Fit Pro’; hints at a new wearable device

Samsung may be looking to launch a wearable device, dubbed the ‘Gear Fit Pro’. The news comes courtesy of a recent trademark filing with the European Agency For Intellectual Property. The Samsung trademark application was first spotted by the Netherlands-based publication “Galaxy Club”, which noted a listing with Samsung as the applicant name. The trademark application was filed on January 23.

Unfortunately, the application specifies the device’s name, with no specifications, features or design details at all. However, there have been various speculations around the upcoming Samsung-made wearable device.

SamMobile believes Samsung is purportedly developing the Gear Fit Pro that offers “advanced health and fitness tracking features”. Evidently, it will be based on the company’s digital health initiative which was announced in 2014 at the Samsung developers conference in San Francisco. Simband, a modular reference platform for wearable health sensors was also showcased at the same conference. The wearable featured a number of sensors that measure data points like oxygen level, heart rate and body temperature.

There is another theory that says the ‘Gear Fit Pro’ could be the successor to the Gear Fit2, a hybrid between a smartwatch and fitness tracker. The device is more than a fitness tracker, having a curved touchscreen and the ability to track and measure your daily fitness activity, beaming notifications etc.

Samsung’s application for a trademark is the only indication that the ‘Gear Fit Pro’ is coming together and is soon to be released. While the South Korean giant has not yet commented on whether or not the speculations about the Gear Fit Pro were true, so we have to wait for the official announcement.

