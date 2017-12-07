Samsung Christmas Carnival sale from Dec 8: Here are the top deals

Samsung ‘Christmas Carnival’ sale will be hosted on the Samsung Shop from December 8 to December 15. Samsung ‘Christmas Carnival’ sale will be hosted on the Samsung Shop from December 8 to December 15.

The online retail site of Samsung will offer deals across smartphones, speakers, audio accessories, wearable devices and televisions during the sale period.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Sport smart wearables will be available at no-cost EMIs on credit/debit cards, net banking, and Cash on Delivery payment modes. People will get free delivery on all orders across the country. During the sale, Samsung products can also be purchased through offers from its partners. Among others, Bajaj Finserv will allow No-cost EMIs for multiple tenures on all products above Rs 10,000.

Mobile wallet LazyPay will let customers pay for product up to 15 days after making their purchase. People who pay using MobiKwik wallet will be offered a flat 10 per cent SuperCash discount. Meanwhile, those who pay for Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note8 smartphone via Paytm will get a cashback of Rs 8,000.

People who shop using Cashify during the sale period will get a number of benefits, along with assured Buyback offer. Under the Buyback scheme, users will get back up to 40 per cent of the old device’s value, after upgrading to the next Samsung device. People will also get free one-year accidental damage cover, that comes with zero depreciation and liquid damage cover. For repair, Cashify is guaranteeing device repair at Samsung authorised service centres, and cashless transactions for device pickup and delivery.

