Samsung AX7000 air purifier launched in India: Price, specifications, and features

Samsung has announced the launch of AX7000 and AX3000 air purifiers. The AX7000 features PM2.5 mechanical filters, claimed to trap 99 per cent of PM2.5 particles. Samsung has added a Digital Inverter Motor, to ensure durability and long-term energy efficiency.

Samsung AX7000 gives faster air purification, thanks to Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 773m3/h and covers a wider area of 93 square meter with the three way air flow. There’s a four-step air filtration mechanism Pre Filter, Activated Carbon+ Deodorization Filter, PM2.5 Filter, and Virus Doctor. The Dual Power Fans can be operated together.

“At Samsung, we listen to consumers and deliver meaningful innovations to make their lives better. Samsung range of air purifiers, with cutting edge technology and design excellence, will protect consumers from indoor pollution and help them adopt a healthier lifestyle,” said Rajeev Bhutani, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

“The indoor allergens and irritants pose greater danger today because we are spending more time indoors due to rise in pollution level outside. As modern homes are airtight, these irritants can’t easily escape and demand an advanced purification process. Samsung air purifiers are designed to combat indoor pollution in the most effective way with the least power consumption,” he added.

Samsung AX7000 comes with a digital indicator and colour lights to indicate the pollution drop on a real time basis. People can see the exact numeric measurement of the PM2.5 and PM10 levels. It sports a front–sided air inlet, that can be cleaned or changed by opening the door on the front.

Samsung AX7000 can be bought at Rs 41,990, while AX3000 costs Rs 15,490. The company will conduct live demo of Samsung air purifiers across Delhi and NCR at Select City Mall in Saket, Mall of India in Noida, and Cyber Hub and Galleria Market in Gurgaon.

