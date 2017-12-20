Samsung launches world’s biggest curved monitor in India at Rs 150,000

Samsung CHG90 is a 49-inch curved monitor with an 32:9 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate. Samsung CHG90 is a 49-inch curved monitor with an 32:9 aspect ratio and 144Hz refresh rate.

Samsung has launched the world’s biggest super ultra-wide monitor in India. The 49-inch QLED curved monitor is priced at Rs 1,50,000 and can be purchased from Samsung Shop. Samsung CHG90 curved monitor will be perfect for business professionals, gamers and enthusiasts.

The 49-inch monitor has an aspect ratio of 32:9 and a 178-degree wide-viewing angle. In comparison, a normal monitor has an aspect ratio of 16:9, and ultra-wide monitor has an aspect ratio of 21:9. It uses Quantum dot technology which makes the monitor more bright, colourful, and colourful than the conventional LCD monitor.

It has a refresh rate of 144Hz, which means each pixel can refresh 144 times a second and that helps prevent ghosting. The monitor also uses Eye Saver Mode and Flicker Free Technology for eye comfort, claims Samsung.

The premium curved monitor also supports an apps called Easy Setting Box S/W on the desktop. It basically lets you partition the screen into displays of various sizes and configurations to enhance multitasking. And on the connectivity front, it includes a number of ports such as a mini-display port, 2 HDMI ports and 3.5mm ports for headphones and audio input.

Samsung’s 49-inch curved monitor is no doubt different, but it’s also ridiculously expensive. For that price, you can buy two or three premium monitors. However, the fact remains that Samsung has made one of the most distinctive monitors with such screen real estate.

