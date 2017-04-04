Reliance Jio set to launch DTH services, set-top box leaked online

Reliance Jio’s JioTV is said to offer more than 360 channels, at least 50 of which will be in HD. (Source: @Ibleed_sarcasm/Twitter) Reliance Jio’s JioTV is said to offer more than 360 channels, at least 50 of which will be in HD. (Source: @Ibleed_sarcasm/Twitter)

Reliance Jio is preparing to enter in to the DTH (Direct to Home) service space, given new leaked images of its set-top box have started to surface online. The new pictures are quite different from the ones leaked earlier, which had revealed a round set-top box. Leaked in February, the images had a Jio-branded remote along with set-top box which had a circular top. The device, which deviates from the standard rectangular design for set-top boxes, looks customised for Jio customers.

However, new leaked images suggest Jio might stick with a rectangular design for its set-top box after all. The pictures show a blue box with Reliance Jio branding on top as well as new set-top box. The device has a number of ports including a standard cable connector, HDMI, USB, as well as audio and video output. There’s also an Ethernet port, which will allow users to connect to a modem to offer broadband.

After disrupting Telecom, #Jio lands into DTH world with Jio TV Set top box , Mota bhai has no chill 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B7bvMzUViZ — Sir Bumraaah! (@Ibleed_sarcasm) April 4, 2017

JioTV is said to offer more than 360 channels, at least 50 of which will be in HD. There will be a seven-day ‘catch up’ option to . This content is not saved locally, but on Jio servers and pulled in as per demand. Users will be able to use a voice enabled remote to search by channel, show, category or even by the names of actors.

Just like its data services, Reliance Jio is expected to offer its DTH services at much lower prices than its rivals. The leaks hint at the fact the services might launch pretty soon in the coming months, starting with Mumbai. To recall, the company had said that its Jio fibre service will offer high-speed Internet at up to 1 Gbps speeds. With Jio fibre, users will be able to stream and play high-definition games with multiple players and buffer 4K videos easily.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd