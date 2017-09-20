Reliance Jio JioFi gets 50 per cent off, now available at Rs 999

Reliance JioFi device offers download speed of up to 150Mbps and upload speed of up to 50Mbps. Reliance JioFi device offers download speed of up to 150Mbps and upload speed of up to 50Mbps.

Reliance Jio JioFi will be available at Rs 999 from September 20 to September 30 under company’s festive celebration offer. The offer is exclusive to Jio Prime members, and only valid on JioFi M2S model. It cannot be clubbed with any other offer. The JioFi device is originally priced at Rs 1,999. It lets users access 4G Data, make VoLTE calls even on 2G or 3G smartphones, and can connect with up to 10 devices.

Reliance JioFi device offers download speed of up to 150Mbps and upload speed of up to 50Mbps. People can use make use of 4G data and HD voice even on 2G/3G smartphones or tablets. JioFi allows to connect up to 32 devices, though only up to ten are recommended. It is backed by a 2300mAh, said to offer up to six hours of surf time. Reliance JioFi measures 85 x 55 x 16 mm.

Reliance Jio JioFi has a whopping 91 per cent market share in data card segment in India, according to a report by CyberMedia Research (CMR). The data is that of Q2 2017. Reliance Jio JioFi was followed by Huawei at three per cent. Other players include ZTE with three per cent market share and Alcatel at two per cent.

CMR attributes JioFi’s success to launch of consecutive free data services by Reliance Retail and availability of Mi-Fi data cards at different prices. “Reliance Jio’s Mi-Fi devices (JioFi) have also impacted home router market. Our initial statistics from the channels suggest a decline of 60-70 per cent sales in major cities,” said Narinder Kumar, Analyst, Industry Intelligence Practice, CMR, in a statement.

