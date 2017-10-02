Reliance Jio extends festive offer on JioFi 4G Wi-Fi dongle

Reliance Jio has extended its festive celebration offer on the purchase of JioFi hotspot dongle. Reliance Jio has extended its festive celebration offer on the purchase of JioFi hotspot dongle.

Reliance Jio has extended its festive celebration offer on the purchase of JioFi hotspot dongle. The announcement was made on Reliance Jio’s official Twitter account. During the festive season the Wi-Fi dongle will be available for Rs 999, down from its original price of Rs 1999. The special offer which started on September 20 was supposed to end on September 30, but has since been extended for a few more days.

JioFi dongle, as its name suggests, is a personal hotspot that essentially acts as a bridge between the 4G network and a local Wi-Fi network. The dongle offers download speeds of up 150 mbps and upload speeds of up to 50 mbps. JioFi allows users to connect up to 32 devices, though only ten are recommended. Users can make video and HD voice calls, send SMS and set up even (5+1) audio and (3+1) video conference calls with the Jio4GVoice app. JioFi is backed by 2300mAh battery which is said to give five to six hours of surf time. Users can buy JioFi device from Reliance Digital or Xpress Mini stores.

A recent study by CyberMedia Research (CMR) for the second quarter of 2017 said that Reliance JioFi has 91 per cent of data card market. Reliance Jio has strengthened its position in the market, beating the likes of Huawei, ZTE and Alcatel. CMR attributes the success of JioFi due to the launch of consecutive free data services and availability of Mi-Fi data cards at different prices.

