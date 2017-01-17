Raspberry Pi Foundation unveils updated Compute Module 3

Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Compute Module 3 is claimed to offer major boost in performance compared to CM1 unveiled in 2014. Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Compute Module 3 is claimed to offer major boost in performance compared to CM1 unveiled in 2014.

UK based Raspberry Pi Foundation has launched a new version of its Compute Model called the Compute Module 3 (CM3), which is claimed to offer major boost in performance compared to CM1 unveiled in 2014. CM3 has got a more flexible form factor. It is based on the Pi 3 and packs BCM2837 processor 1.2HGz with 1GB RAM. CM3, just like Pi 3, will run Windows 10 IoT core.

“An IoT project can be ported from a Pi 3 onto a custom CM3-based system very easily,” said Foundation COO James Adams. The company is releasing two versions of CM3 for users who wouldn’t want a fixed flash storage. There’s an option with 4GB eMMC on-board and a ‘Lite’ model allows users to add their own SD card socket or eMMC flash. “We expect this version to be quite popular,” adds Adams.

CM3 can be used as a replacement for CM1 since they are pin compatible. However, CM3 is 1mm taller as compared to CM1. Raspberry Pi’s Compute Module 3 and CM3 Lite are priced at $30 and $25 respectively. The CM1 costs $25. The company has announced an updated IO breakout board (CMIO3) as well, which will accept all three models.

Raspberry Pi 3 has sold in millions since its launch. The developer build’s latest model B has been upgraded with WiFi and Bluetooth low energy modules. Windows 10 IoT Core update was rolled out in August last year. It brings stability and security fixes to Raspberry Pi 3 which also works with Linux-based operating systems like Ubuntu and Raspbian.

