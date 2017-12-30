Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Snapdragon 640, Snapdragon 460 details leaked

Qualcomm might be gearing up to unveiled three new mid-range mobile chipsets in 2018 – Snapdragon 670, Snapdragon 640, and Snapdragon 460. Qualcomm might be gearing up to unveiled three new mid-range mobile chipsets in 2018 – Snapdragon 670, Snapdragon 640, and Snapdragon 460.

Qualcomm might be gearing up to unveiled three new mid-range mobile chipsets in 2018 – Snapdragon 670, Snapdragon 640, and Snapdragon 460 – details of which have been revealed on Chinese social networking site Weibo. The document which contains various details about the three upcoming chipsets such as CPU, GPU, ISP/camera, modem, etc was first spotted by Dealntech.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, which is the successor to Snapdragon 660 chipset, is expected to feature 4xKryo 360 Gold cores, clocked at 2.0GHz along with 4xKryo 385 Silver clocked at 1.60GHz. The processor will come with Adreno 620 GPU for graphics performance. The Snapdragon 670 will be capable of supporting a 26MP sensor or two 13MP sensors, thanks to Dual 14-bit Spectra 260 ISP. It could come integrated with Snapdragon X16 LTE modem that can support maximum download and upload speeds of 1Gbps and 150Mbps respectively.

To recall, tipster Roland Quandt has previously tweeted out saying Qualcomm is testing the Snapdragon 670 (SDM670) chipset, which supports 4/6 GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64 GB eMMC 5.1 flash storage, WQHD screen and 22.6 + 13 MP camera.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 640 SoC, which the successor to the Snapdragon 630 chipset, will ship with 2 x Kryo 360 Gold cores clocked at 2.15GHz and 6 x Kryo 360 Silver cores clocked at 1.55GHz. The chipset will be paired with Adreno 610 GPU along with the same camera/ISP specifications as the Snapdragon 670. Thanks to X12 LTE modem, the Snapdragon 640 could support download speeds of up to 600Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps.

Qualcomm testing new Snapdragon 670 (SDM670) – their test platform has

4/6 GB LPDDR4X RAM

64 GB eMMC 5.1 flash storage

WQHD screen

22,6 + 13 MP camera. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 20, 2017

Coming to Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, which succeeds the Snapdragon 450, the SoC will offer 4xKryo 360 Silver cores clocked at 1.8GHz and 4xKryo 360 Silver cores clocked at 1.4GHz. The chipset could feature the same X12 LTE modem, expected for Snapdragon 640. There will be a 14-bit Spectra 240 ISP to support 21MP single camera sensor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd