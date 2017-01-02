Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 features revealed in leaked slides: Report

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor is said to use 50 per cent less energy as compared to Snapdragon 801 released in 2014. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor is said to use 50 per cent less energy as compared to Snapdragon 801 released in 2014.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset’s features have been leaked in slides ahead of its Consumer Electronics Shows (CES) 2017 launch at Las Vegas. The leaked slides, put up by videocardz.com, reveal the Snapdragon 835 will come with ’20 per cent performance’ improvement compared to the previous generation.

Qualcomm has confirmed Snapdragon 835 will be built with Samsung’s 10nm FinFET process technology, which means a smaller processor enabling thinner processor, bigger batteries. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor is said to use 50 per cent less energy as compared to Snapdragon 801 released in 2014, according to slides.

The Kyro 280 efficiency cluster reveal it can be clocked up to 1.9GHz and 80 per cent of time will be spent on efficiency for enhanced performance. According to the slides, Adreno 540 GPU will support 10-bit 4K@60fps display, Q-Sync and wide colour gamut. It will come with 25 per cent faster graphics rendering and 60x more display colors.

Qualcomm had earlier put out a teaser for Snapdragon 835 processor on its official Twitter handle, confirming that the chipset will ‘come into focus’ at the event. The tweet reads, “Our #Snapdragon 835 processor will come into focus at #CES2017.” Another one says, “We’re powering up for #CES2017 with #Snapdragon 835.”

Online leaks suggest Samsung Galaxy S8, company’s 2017 flagship, could be the first smartphone to have a version with the 835 processor on board. Other leaks claim the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be the first Chinese smartphone with the new Snapdragon 835 processor, launching around February, although some reports have also said the phone’s launch could be delayed to April due to supply issues with the Snapdragon 835 processor.

