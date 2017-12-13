PTron Throb Bluetooth stereo speaker launched at price of Rs 699

PTron Throb Bluetooth stereo launched at Rs 699 available exclusively on LatestOne.com PTron Throb Bluetooth stereo launched at Rs 699 available exclusively on LatestOne.com

PTron has introduced Throb, the latest addition to their portable wireless speakers. It has two 3-Watt speakers which provide stereo performance for music enthusiasts. The speaker also supports music playback from USB, AUX and MicroSD card for up to 6 hours. Users can wirelessly listen to music from their smartphones, tablet PCs and digital devices up to a distance of 10 metres. The speaker also allows users answer calls hands free with the inbuilt microphone.

PTron Throb has an ABS plastic body and a metal mesh at front. It is available in three distinctive color combinations – red/black, orange/black and blue/black. The speaker comes with a built-in 1800 mAh lithium-ion battery pack. Priced at Rs 699, the speaker is exclusively available on LatestOne.com e-retail from today.

“We have witnessed a rise in demand for wireless based audio devices such as Bluetooth speakers, sound bars and headphones. Portable Bluetooth audio devices have transformed the fashion in which music is played and enjoyed. PTron is continuously working on addressing the needs and demands of Gen Z and understanding their MyLuxury quotient. PTron Throb is a well balanced portable speaker developed for the mid-range segment without compromising on audio quality or battery life” Ameen Khwaja, Founder, and CEO of LatestOne.com said in a statement.

