PTron launches Viki Bluetooth headphone sunglasses at Rs 999: Here are its features

PTron today announced the launch of “Viki”, Bluetooth headphone sunglasses for men & women. The PTron Viki is available exclusively on LatestOne.com, priced at Rs 999.

The design of the PTron Viki Bluetooth headphone sunglasses makes the eyeglasses foldable. The headset has dimensions of 172*160*40mm, and weighs 52g. The buds of the headphone extend 14mm from the headphone frame, and their lever can be adjusted upto 270 degrees. The glasses of the PTron Viki are made of black polarised lenses. The headphones have a battery of 150mAh lithium battery, that takes 2 hours to charge, and provides upto 6 hours of battery life.

Users can also answer calls through the PTron Viki, as the multi-functional buttons can help obtain alerts and receive calls. The PTron Viki has storage of 256MB RAM and an 8GB internal memory. It supports audio present in .mp3, .wav and .wma formats. The PTron Viki offers connectivity to all Android smart phones, and also comes with Mini USB cable. The wireless features of the PTron Viki allows users to listen to stereo music for your phone, and also enables wireless two-way conversations.

“LatestOne.com is glad to launch PTron Viki. There is no doubt that Viki is a unique product, and we are overwhelmed with the kind of response we have received from our patron consumers. I believe that Viki is an apt accessory for bike riders due to its multi-functionality. I am confident that we will be selling 200,000 pieces of PTron Viki in next 6 months.”, said Ameen Khwaja, Founder, and CEO of LatestOne.com

