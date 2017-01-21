Pebble smartwatches getting 60% off on Amazon Great Indian Sale, starting at Rs 2,399

From left to right: Pebble time, Pebble 2 Plus Heart and Pebble Steel From left to right: Pebble time, Pebble 2 Plus Heart and Pebble Steel

Amazon’s Great Indian Sale is now alive and is offering some massive discounts on consumer electronics. In the smartwatches segment, Pebble wearables are getting discounts as high as 60 per cent during the sale. The discounts come a month after Pebble announced the end of support for its smartwatches.

Pebble in December 2016 announced that it will be shutting down and would no longer be manufacturing smartwatches or continuing support for any of its devices. Pebble’s intellectual property was bought by Fitbit, which will be ensuring that the company’s services continue to run through 2017.

The throwaway price discounts on Pebble devices makes sense, considering that they will probably get obsolete in less than one year. Here are some of the offers available on Amazon:

1. Pebble Time smartwatch is getting a huge 60 per cent discount on its MRP of Rs 9,999, and is now available at Rs 3,999. The watch has a 1.25-inch rectangular display. It weighs 209g, supports Bluetooth and is water resistant up to 30 meters. Pebble Time is compatible with Android 4.0.3 and higher, and iOS 8 or higher.

2. Pebble 2 Plus Heart is also available on a 60 per cent discount, and is currently priced at Rs 3,499 on Amazon. The watch automatically detects long walks or runs, and comes with a build-in heart rate monitor. It also automatically tracks when you fall sleep, wake up and how much you sleep. The battery life on the Pebble 2 Plus Heart is claimed to be 7 days.

3. Pebble Time Round is now available on Amazon at Rs 5,399. The 20mm circular watch is claimed to be the thinnest and lightest in the world. The smartwatch connects to smartphones via Bluetooth, and claims to have two days of battery life – adding a day of power with just 15 minutes of charging.

4. Pebble Steel also sees a 60 per cent discount on its Rs 15,999 MRP and is now retailing for Rs 6,399 on Amazon. The watch comes with a 1.25-inch colour e-paper square display, and weighs 132g. It comes with a built-in microphone for voice notes and quick replies, and is water resistant up to 30 meters. Pebble claims that the battery life on the smartwatch is 10 days.

5. Pebble Classic is the cheapest smartwatch that is being offered from the brand on Amazon, and is priced at just Rs 2,399. The watch weighs just 36g, and will allow you to view notifications from email, SMS, Called ID and calendar. The rechargeable battery on it is expected to last 5-7 days of use on a single charge.

It is clearly earmarked on pages of each of these smartwatches that there is no manufacturer/seller warranty, and that these watches will not be getting any software updates.

