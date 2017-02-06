Patent reveals Intel working on a curved 2-in-1 laptop

A new patent has revealed, which shows Intel might be working on the hybrid notebook with an innovative design. A patent discovered by The Leaker shows a curved 2-in-1 laptop that essentially looks like a challenger to Microsoft Surface Pro 4.

According to patent documents, the design comprises of a detachable curved screen and keyboard. This means the screen can be used as a tablet, similar to the Surface Pro 4 or Surface Book. Apparently there could be two batteries, one in the base (keyboard) and another one in the screen, with the keyboard also said to be capable of housing extra storage and CPU. It’s also being said that the screen could get a low-power mode when removed from the base. It is aimed at optimizing battery life

Though this won’t be the first time we’re going see the curved screen laptop as Acer has already unveiled the Predtor 21X gaming laptop last year. But, the curved screen aspect is pretty interesting. So far, TV manufacturers are pushing curved displays as being the next big thing. The claim is that a curved screen offers more immersive experience due to a more natural shape. Unfortunately, there’s no major difference in viewing experience when you compare to flat TVs.

It’s believed that if the 2-in-1 curved laptop does launch, it will come packing Intel’s eight-generation of Core processors, which will it give a major competition to the upcoming Surface Pro 5. For now, it is hard to tell whether Intel does want to produce a hybrid with a curved display or it’s just toying with the idea.

