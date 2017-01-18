Panasonic RP-BTS-50 bluetooth sports earphones launched at Rs 8999

Panasonic RP-BTS50 comes equipped with safety lighting for people running at night Panasonic RP-BTS50 comes equipped with safety lighting for people running at night

Panasonic has launched its new bluetooth Sports Earphones, RP-BTS-50 in India. The earphones comes equipped with a 3D flex hanger, a quick fit adjuster and a canal fit; which the company claims its perfect for workouts.

The RP-BTS-50 is equipped with a bluetooth so you can take calls on the go. The earphones come embedded with blue LED lights on the edge, which the company claims will provide security to runners at night. They also come with IPX5 protection – a water proofing technology that protects the earphones from sweat and heavy rainfall.

Unveiling the latest bluetooth earphones, Gaurav Ghavri, Product Head, Panasonic India, said, “At Panasonic India, we have a varied range of headphones that fit every lifestyle needs; from high-end audiophiles to fashion-conscious, active and fitness-focused consumers who want quality audio products everywhere they go. Owing to the growing demand for headphones while exercising, Panasonic has introduced the latest RP- BTS50 which comes with waterproofing technology and safety lighting customized for the fitness enthusiast, thus helps in bringing clarity to the music.”

The RP- BTS 50 earphones come with a flat cable that is designed to reduce ‘tough and sharp noise’. The 12 mm removable driver is compatible with aptX audio codec and the AAC audio format.

According to the company, the battery on the earphones will last 70 minutes with just 15 mins of charging. A full recharge however will give a full six hours of playback. Panasonic RP – BTS50 bluetooth earphones are available at Rs 8,999.

