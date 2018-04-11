Panasonic Lumix G85, Lumix G7 with 4K video capability launched: Price, specifications

A remarked feature on the Lumix G85 camera is its Post Focus that enables the user to adjust the depth of field post capturing a picture. A remarked feature on the Lumix G85 camera is its Post Focus that enables the user to adjust the depth of field post capturing a picture.

Panasonic launched two new Digital Single Lens Mirrorless (DSLM) cameras from its Lumix G series, Panasonic Lumix G7 and the Panasonic G85. The cameras are priced at Rs 53,990 for the Lumix G7 and Rs 72,990 for the G85. The highlight of both the cameras is their capability to record 4K videos.

The Panasonic Lumix G85 has a 16-megapixel digital live MOS four-thirds sensor with no Low Pass filter, which claims to deliver high-resolution images. The camera is capable of recording 4K videos in 3840×2160 resolution at 30fps. The camera features a 3-inch 1040K-dot touchscreen LCD with a free angle design that lets users work the screen from high and low angles. It has a sensitivity range from 200-25600 ISO that allows shooting and recording in varied lighting condition.

A remarked feature on the Lumix G85 camera is its Post Focus that enables the user to adjust the depth of field post capturing a picture. Thanks to the focus stacking function that allows adjusting depth of field by combining multiple images clicked with the Post Focus mode. The camera is also capable of live cropping 4K videos while recording.

Further, the G85 integrates a 5-axis sensor shift focus to reduce camera shake while recording handheld videos. The 5-axis image stabilization system pairs with select lens that have Image stabilisation system to offer Dual IS (Image Stablisation). The camera also has a Light Composition feature under 4K mode that enhances photos in the low-light situation. Other features in the camera include: Multiple exposures, Time Lapse shot/Stop Motion Animation and RAW data development.

Similar to the G85, the miniature DLSR like Lumix G7 features a 16-megapixel Four Thirds Digital Live MOS sensor. The Live MOS sensors offer quality image quite similar to FFT (Full Frame Transfer) CCD sensor, however, it doesn’t use mirrors which make the sensor light and it consumes low power as that of a CMOS sensor. The camera is capable of recording high-resolution QFHD 4K videos in 3840 x 2160 resolution at 25fps. Users can extract 4K photos from 4K video recording at 8-megapixel equivalent resolution. The image processor Venus Engine paired with quad-core CPU enables high-speed signal processing resulting in 8 fps(AFS)/6 fps (AFC). The camera has a 3-inch free-angle monitor with 1040K-dot resolution.

The new G7 is the first from the Lumix G-series to come with a drive mode dial along with the front and rear dials. The drive mode dial enables you to quickly activate 4K photo mode. Other features include- wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi with smartphones, 3.5mm microphone socket, focus peaking, creative control with 22 filters and Time Lape shot/Stop Motion Animation.

The Lumix G85 and Lumix G7 appear seemingly identical with twin dials, however, the G85’s flaunts rugged weather-sealed design with a magnesium alloy plate that makes it look more premium. Both the cameras offer electromagnetic shutter and upgraded electronic viewfinder.

As we mentioned, the Lumix G85 comes for a price of Rs 72,990 while the Lumix G7 tags a price of Rs 53,990. The G7 comes with a dual kit option of 14-42mm and 45-150mm which will cost Rs 58,990. The cameras will be available for purchase at all Panasonic stores across the country.

