Panasonic FZ-Q2 2-in-1 rugged Toughpad launched in India: Price, specifications

Panasonic has launched the Toughpad FZ-Q2 in India, the latest device in its Toughpad series. The series is known for its rough and tough laptops that are capable to work flawlessly in extreme conditions, and the Touchpad FZ-Q2 is no different. It is available for Rs 1,30,000, subject to GST, and can be purchased from Panasonic India’s website, through the online store.

The semi-rugged Toughpad FZ-Q2 comes with a 12.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by the 6th Generation Intel Core m5 vPro processor. Running on Windows 10 Pro, the 2-in-1 laptop comes with military-grade MIL-STD 810G certification, along with a 76cm drop resistance. Panasonic’s latest laptop is aimed to help businesses with outdoor operations, specifically including IT, finance operations, transportation and logistics.

The laptop also features a capacitive pen, for pin-point access on the device. The Panasonic Toughpad FZ-Q2 comes with a 4740mAh battery, which the company claims can provide backup up to 9 hours. In addition, the device ships with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. Connectivity options on the Toughpad FZ-Q2 include 4G LTE broadband, Wi-Fi enabled by Intel’s Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260, Bluetooth 4.1 and a full-size HDMI-in1 port, along with a USB port.

