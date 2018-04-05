OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones to launch alongside OnePlus 6: Report

OnePlus is developing a pair of wireless earbuds, dubbed the Bullets Wireless. (Image of OnePlus Bullets V2 for representation) OnePlus is developing a pair of wireless earbuds, dubbed the Bullets Wireless. (Image of OnePlus Bullets V2 for representation)

OnePlus is planning to launch a pair of wireless headphones alongside the OnePlus 6, according to a Bluetooth Certification listing spotted by Nashville Chatter. The certification site doesn’t mention out what the OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones will look like. However, it does mention that the wireless headphones will support Bluetooth v4.1 and include a Qualcomm chipset. The earphones can be seen listed with the model number BT31B and are listed since April 4.

This the first time we’re hearing that OnePlus is developing a pair of wireless earbuds. Though it is still unknown whether the forthcoming Bullets Wireless earbuds will come in a truly wireless form factor like Apple’s AirPods or tethered to each other with a wire that wraps behind your back like Googe Pixel Buds. OnePlus already sells a pair of wired headphones called the Bullets V2, and they are quite popular in the market owing to the reasonable price and audio quality.

Many believe the launch of the Bullets Wireless will launch alongside the OnePlus 6, which should happen in the first week of May. The high-end smartphone will come at a bit high price compared to the OnePlus 5T, which was launched in November last year. OnePlus is expected to come with a 6.3-inch FHD+ 19:9 display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, dual cameras on the back, wireless charging, and Android 8.1 Oreo. Interestingly, OnePlus will allow consumers to use their favorite pair of headphones with the OnePlus 6. After all, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd