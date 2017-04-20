Now there is a smart mirror that can book Uber, show Facebook notifications

Nuovo ‘Smart Mirror’ shows users notifications from Facebook and Twitter as well as latest news from the leading publications. Nuovo ‘Smart Mirror’ shows users notifications from Facebook and Twitter as well as latest news from the leading publications.

Nuovo has unveiled its touch screen ‘Smart Mirror’ that shows notifications from social media sites, news updates, allows users to book a cab and more. The ‘Smart Mirror’ works using Wi-Fi connectivity, along with Android app. It shows users notifications from Facebook and Twitter as well as latest news from the leading publications. Users can access YouTube videos, and book cab through Uber using ‘Smart Mirror’.

Users will need to create an account and sign-in to ‘Smart Mirror’ app before using the device. Next, apps can be synced by granting them to access the information.

“We have successfully made a prototype of smart touch screen mirror which is integrated with the artificial intelligence technology for a better user experience. Smart Mirror cannot only save the time of homeowners but will also reduce dependencies on multiple products which now can be operated through a single device which is a mirror. It comes with a choice of frame viz wooden, metal and decorative’,” Prasoon Shrivastava, Founder & CEO, Nuovo said.

Google Calendar can be synced with Nuovo ‘Smart Mirror’ as well. Further, with users can access mails via Gmail. Users can control which apps to see on ‘Smart Mirror’ by controlling them through the mirror as well as Android app. Nuovo ‘Smart Mirro’ can be synced with clock to set and alarm or use stopwatch. Maps can also be used with the device. HelpMeBuild app gives users latest trends in decor.

More prototypes keeping in mind commercial offices and hotels will be unveiled soon, the company said.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd