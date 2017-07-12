Now Louis Vuitton in the race of high-end smartwatch gear

Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Horizon should be seen as a high-end alternative to the Apple Watch. Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Horizon should be seen as a high-end alternative to the Apple Watch.

French luxury brand Louis Vuitton surprised everyone with the launch of its first smartwatch that runs on Google’s Android Wear 2.0. Tambour Horizon has a stamp of Louis Vuitton all over, which makes it look different from its competitors. The premium Android Wear smartwatch starts at $2,450 ( or approx Rs 157,882).

Louis Vuitton has partnered with Google and Qualcomm in developing the Tambour Horizon. Like any other Android Wear smartwatch, the Tambour Horizon is capable of beaming alerts, notifications, incoming calls, texts to the watch from your companion smartphone. In terms of technical specifications, Tambour Horizon sports a 1.3-inch 390 x 390 AMOLED display, Snapdragon 2100, 4GB storage, and 512MB RAM. There’s no optical heart rate scanner, though.

Louis Vuitton’s first smartwatch is all about design. It comes in three distinctive styles: stainless steel, brushed steel, and black. Users can choose from a variety of wrist straps – made from high-end, premium materials. Louis Vuitton has added a couple of neat features that you won’t often see on every Android Wear smartwatch available in the market. It comes with two apps designed by Louis Vuitton; Vuitton’s City Guide, which is like a local tour guide which helps you find food and other areas of interest, and myFlight, which keeps you updated about your flight details. It also features a standalone app store and plenty of custom watch faces.

Louis Vuitton is the latest luxury brand to enter the premium smartwatch segment. Tag Heuer, Montblanc and Hugo Boss also sells high-end smart watches. Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Horizon should be seen as a high-end alternative to the Apple Watch, which is more popular than any other smartwatch available in the market. Apple Watch costs $269 ( or approx Rs 17,340) for the entry-level model. The company also sells a Hermès-branded Apple Watch special edition for up to $1499 (or approx Rs 96,630).

