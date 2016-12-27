Noble Skiodo launches 32CRV32P01 curved TV at Rs 15,999

Noble Skiodo claims the 32CRV32P01 32-inch curved TV is environment-friendly as it is free from lead and other hazardous materials. Noble Skiodo claims the 32CRV32P01 32-inch curved TV is environment-friendly as it is free from lead and other hazardous materials.

Noble Skiodo has launched 32CRV32P01, a 32-inch curved TV, at Rs 15,999. The TV features HD display with resolution of 1366×786 pixels and a curved screen that allows for 360-degree viewing. The device is equipped with anti-glare 0 Dot Panel and dual 8W speakers. It comes with surround sound and 5 different sound modes to choose from.

Connectivity options include 2x USB ports, and 2X HDMI input. Noble Skiodo claims the curved TV is environment-friendly as it is free from lead and other hazardous materials. It is energy efficient that helps you save electricity bills. Noble Skiodo curved TV comes with a warranty of 12 months. It is exclusively available on Amazon in India.

Noble Skiodo, which has a lot of offerings in the budget segment, earlier launched 32SM32N01 Smart Android TV at Rs 19,999. The 32-inch TV with a ‘super slim’ design boasts of features such as true colours, contrast and detail. The Smart Android TV has HD viewing with a display resolution of 1366×768 pixels.

We review Noble Skiodo’s 32CN32P01 HD LED TV which is priced at Rs 14,999. We said go for Noble Skiodo 32-inch TV if your needs are bare minimum. The TV does the basic job of producing a decent picture as well as sound quality for smaller rooms. We observed the TV is sleek and looks great in terms of design. The TV screen is almost bezel-less making for a wider display, which is good.

