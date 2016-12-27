Noble Skiodo launches 32CRV32P01 curved TV at Rs 15,999

Noble Skiodo claims the 32CRV32P01 32-inch curved TV is environment-friendly as it is free from lead and other hazardous materials.

By: Tech Desk | Published:December 27, 2016 5:33 pm
Noble Skiodo, Noble Skiodo 32CRV32P01, Noble Skiodo curved TV, Noble Skiodo 32CRV32P01 price, Noble Skiodo 32CRV32P01 features, Noble Skiodo 32CRV32P01 specifications, budget smart tv, budget curved tv, gadgets, technology, technology news Noble Skiodo claims the 32CRV32P01 32-inch curved TV is environment-friendly as it is free from lead and other hazardous materials.

Noble Skiodo has launched 32CRV32P01, a 32-inch curved TV, at Rs 15,999. The TV features HD display with resolution of 1366×786 pixels and a curved screen that allows for 360-degree viewing. The device is equipped with anti-glare 0 Dot Panel and dual 8W speakers. It comes with surround sound and 5 different sound modes to choose from.

Connectivity options include 2x USB ports, and 2X HDMI input. Noble Skiodo claims the curved TV is environment-friendly as it is free from lead and other hazardous materials. It is energy efficient that helps you save electricity bills. Noble Skiodo curved TV comes with a warranty of 12 months. It is exclusively available on Amazon in India.

Noble Skiodo, which has a lot of offerings in the budget segment, earlier launched 32SM32N01 Smart Android TV at Rs 19,999. The 32-inch TV with a ‘super slim’ design boasts of features such as true colours, contrast and detail. The Smart Android TV has HD viewing with a display resolution of 1366×768 pixels.

We review Noble Skiodo’s 32CN32P01 HD LED TV which is priced at Rs 14,999. We said go for Noble Skiodo 32-inch TV if your needs are bare minimum. The TV does the basic job of producing a decent picture as well as sound quality for smaller rooms. We observed the TV is sleek and looks great in terms of design. The TV screen is almost bezel-less making for a wider display, which is good.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Dec 28: Latest News