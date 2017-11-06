Think the iPhone X is too expensive? These Air Purifiers cost even more

Nirvana Being’s new Air Purifiers are certainly expensive, giving tough competition to the iPhone X, which cost upwards of Rs 89,900. Nirvana Being’s new Air Purifiers are certainly expensive, giving tough competition to the iPhone X, which cost upwards of Rs 89,900.

Nirvana Being has launched two Air Purifiers – Airgle AG600 PurePal and AG900 PurePal Clean Room in India. The company promises these two Air Purifiers will eliminate the harmful airborne pollutants present in the indoor air. They won’t come cheap, though. Airgle AG600 PurePal and AG900 PurePal Clean Room Air Purifiers are available at Rs 94,990 and Rs 1,34,990, respectively. That amount of money sounds like a pretty cash when an average Air Purifier costs in the vicinity of Rs 10,000. They are certainly expensive, giving tough competition to the iPhone X, which cost upwards of Rs 89,900.

The company explains two Air Purifiers use cHEPA filtration which can filter particles down to 0.3 microns size. The efficiency rating of these devices is over 99.991 per cent. In these purifiers, the Titanium Pro module removes harmful gases and destroys bacteria, viruses and germs as small as 0.01 microns in size.

The Airgle AG600 features a 35 sq. ft. filter, 3.5 lbs of deep carbon blend, which is designed for small and medium-size rooms and maintains air quality for people with critical respiratory problems. Engineered for large spaces, the Airgle AG900 PurePal Clean Room Air Purifier offers a filter of area 40 sq. ft., and 6 lbs of deep carbon blend.

“The two major pollutants, PM 10 – like dust, soot and pollen and PM 2.5 degrade the indoor air quality (IAQ) causing serious health implications like Asthma, Acute Respiratory Disorders etc., to kids and adults alike, in the long-term, said Jai Dhar Gupta, Founder of Nirvana Being.

“Airgle Purifiers are the only Air Purifiers available in India that can achieve WHO safe levels of PM 2.5 under 25 ug/m3 when urban India’s levels reach 300 and beyond. They filter 40 times more than any other HEPA Air Purifier. These Air Purifiers achieve 0 on a particle counter test. Brilliantly designed, these stylish devices help you combat the alarming rate of air pollution indoors”, Gupta adds.

