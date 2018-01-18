Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch will offer DIY cardboard accessories for console

Nintendo Labo has been officially announced by the company, which will serve as a DIY (Do It Yourself) addition to the Switch console. Nintendo Labo has been officially announced by the company, which will serve as a DIY (Do It Yourself) addition to the Switch console.

Nintendo Labo has been officially announced by the company, which will serve as a DIY (Do It Yourself) addition to the Switch console. These Nintendo Labo accessories are made out of cardboard and can be used to create various other working objects with the Nintendo Switch. These include a piano, fishing rod, motorbike, house, robot suit, etc. The Nintendo Labo Toy-Con kits will go on sale in stores in the US from April 20, 2018.

Nintendo will let some customers try out Labo’s DIY accessories in cities of New York and San Francisco, before the official launch, according to information on the company’s website. Nintendo will host the New York City event from February 2 to 3, 2018 while the San Francisco event will from March 2 to 4, 2018. Customers will have to signup before hand if they want to participate, and this is meant for kids between the ages of six to 12.

Nintendo will start by launching two kits in the beginning. The Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit and Toy-Con 02 Variety Kit. The first kit will allow the Switch to be converted into piano, a fishing rod, motorbike, house, and race cars. The second one allows a user to make a robot suit. In terms of pricing, the Toy-Con 01 Variety Kit will be priced at $69.99 in the US, while the Robot Kit will cost $79.99. The Kits will also include the necessary software needed make these toys work.

Nintendo also has a Labo “Customization Set” for $9.99, which is basically a bunch of stickers to help customise the creations from the Toy-Con Kits. Users will of course, need a Nintendo Switch console in order to try out these DIY kits from the company.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd