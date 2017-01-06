CES 2017: Fitbit has launched a redesigned Fitstar Personal app for tailored workouts

The app is free and available to download via Wi-Fi on iOS and Android phones as well as online. The app is free and available to download via Wi-Fi on iOS and Android phones as well as online.

Fitbit has revamped its Fitstar personal trainer app, and plans to give a ‘brand-new app experience’ to its users through enhanced guided and personalised workouts. The new trainer app will feature tailored workouts and give recommendations based on a user’s Fitbit activity.

Fitbit claims Fitstar features robust guidance and coaching and will help you achieve the most out of the Fitbit ecosystem. Fitstar also claims to have new trainers to choose from, an expanded library of exercises, customisable music and brand new visual interface to the app.

The new Fitstar app claims to be equipped with adaptive video workouts that evolve as you progress. The app uses the feedback given to fitbit band tailor your fitness according to your strength and stamina. The Fitstar Personal trainer features four comprehensive exercise programs as well as dozens of Freestyle sessions.

Fitbit users, the company claims will soon receive a new “Guidance” tab to the Fitbit app, and Fitstar users will find them in the recommended workouts section of their dashboard. The Guidance feature recommends a customised Fitstar Personal Trainer session that rests a particular muscle and concentrates on other muscles. The company also claims consumers who don’t track activities with a Fitbit device, will also receive workout recommendations in both apps based on the sessions people in similar demographics are doing.

Where is it available?

The Fitstar Personal Trainer is available today in English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish. The app is free and available to download on iOS and Android phones. It additionally works with Chromecast and Airplay.

Also Read: Fitbit leads smart wearable segment, Apple tumbles to number four: IDC

Fitibit users can also avail a premium package which provides access to unlimited personalised workouts and the entire Freestyle catalog for Rs 490/month or RS 2500/year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd