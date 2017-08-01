New Apple TV with 4K, HDR support in the works: Report

Apple TV with ultra high-definition (4K) support could be on the way. Apple TV with ultra high-definition (4K) support could be on the way.

Apple is expected to launch a more advanced version of the Apple TV set top box that supports 4K content. A report from MacRumors suggests that iTunes could soon start offering movies in 4K and HDR, meaning a new model of the Apple TV is on the way.

In a discussion forum on the MacRumors forums (via Apple Insider), users have spotted that recent films like Passengers and Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them had ‘4K’ and ‘HDR’ mentions in both rented and owned sections of the films. However, given that there is no 4K support on iTunes yet, it appears that Apple could add ultra high-definition support in the near future. This can be said because users were able to download movies in 720p or 1080p resolutions.

It’s safe to assume that Apple is planning to come with the new version of the Apple TV with ultra high-definition (4K) support. Earlier this year, in February, Bloomberg reported that Apple could launch the fifth-generation Apple TV as early as this year. The next-generation Apple is internally code-named ” J105″ with support for “more vivid colours”. Apple hasn’t confirmed the arrival of the fifth-generation Apple TV into the market.

Apple TV has been a moderate success for the Cupertino-based company. The company’s late co-founder Steve Jobs originally called the Apple TV business as a “hobby” because there was no market for streaming devices during the time. However, the market scenario has completely changed since then. Google, Amazon, and Roku all are battling hard to win the streaming media device wars.

Apple doesn’t disclose how many units of Apple TV it sells, but Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri acknowledged in a recent interview that the company media streaming device is not selling well. In 2015, Apple TV was refreshed with a new operating system, a slightly different design, and an all-new Siri remote. Unfortunately, however, Apple TV is limited to displaying content in 1080p. With more consumers opting for 4K-ready television sets, it mounts pressure on Apple to upgrade the hardware.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd