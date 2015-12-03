NEC’s supercomputer SX-ACE to help with climate change research

SX-ACE is powered by multi-core vector CPU, which provides it with single-core performance of 64 GFLOPS and the largest memory bandwidth per core of 64 GB/s. SX-ACE is powered by multi-core vector CPU, which provides it with single-core performance of 64 GFLOPS and the largest memory bandwidth per core of 64 GB/s.

NEC Corporation’s SX-ACE vector computers, which were delivered to the University of Keil, Alfred Wegener Institute and the High Performance Computing Center Stuttgart, are now functioning and helping with research at these institutes.

The supercomputer is specifically designed for scientific computing that requires super-high-speed parallel processing and advanced simulations using large-scale data.

SX-ACE is powered by multi-core vector CPU, which provides it with single-core performance of 64 GFLOPS and the largest memory bandwidth per core of 64 GB/s. The company said that it comes with a rack computing performance of 16 Teraflops and has improved 10 times over the previous model. It has a memory bandwidth of 16 Tbytes/second.

The University of Kiel has already started using the supercomputer for simulations of climate change and oceanic phenomena. SX-ACE is being used for the numerical modeling of oceanographic physics and chemistry and climatic variations particularly in the Earth’s polar regions at Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI).

SX-ACE reduces power consumption by 90 per cent and requires 20 per cent of the floor space of the existing model, said NEC Corporation. It uses NEC’s LSI and cooling technology to function efficiently.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd