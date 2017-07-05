Motorola Earbuds Metal, Earbuds Sports headphones with IP54 water resistance launched for Rs 999

Motorola Earbuds Sports headphones feature a removable soft rubber ear clip that fits around the outer ear Motorola Earbuds Sports headphones feature a removable soft rubber ear clip that fits around the outer ear

Motorola has launched two new in-ear style headphones, the ‘Motorola Earbuds Metal’ and ‘Motorola Earbuds Sports’ in India on Wednesday. Lenovo-owned Motorola’s companion products range licensing partner is Shyam Telecom Limited in India, and the newly launched headphones will be made available through all leading e-commerce portals, as well as retail outlets.

The company says that the new Motorola Earbuds in mobile accessories portfolio has been extensively tested on athletes and product design focus is on ergonomics. The Motorola Earbuds Metal and Earbuds Sports in-ear headphones ensure high-quality sound reproduction through a 10mm neodymium driver in each earpiece. Both products are IP54 Water resistant and offers flexibility in various use cases, claims company. The light weight design ensures a comfortable experience over prolonged use.

“The India mobile accessory market is under-penetrated, and has few credible and universally adored brands like Motorola. Our focus is to provide smartphone users an affordable-premium portfolio of audio products and accessories. We are confident that this portfolio will address a wide range of customers looking for a connected device to make their smartphones more fun and productive,” said Business Head, Shyam Telecom.

The Moto Earbuds Metal comes with all metal finish with sand blasting and anodizing, which not only gives it a premium look but also protects against wear and tear, according to company. The retail package comes with three sets of soft silicon in-ear-gels. The Earbuds Sports headphones also get a removable soft rubber ear clip that fits around the outer ear to hold the Earbuds in place.

Motorola Earbuds Sports headphones will come in four colour options – Red, Orange, Slate, and Blue. The Earbuds Metal will also be available in four colour options – Gold, Silver, Black and Rose Gold. Both the Motorola in-ear headphones are priced Rs 999 and will be available online and offline retail channels across India.

