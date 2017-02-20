Motorola celebrates 3rd anniversary in India: Deals on Moto Z, Moto M, Moto Mods and more

Flipkart is offering deals on Moto e3 Power, Moto M, Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto G Turbo Edition, Moto E2, Nexus 6 and more. Flipkart is offering deals on Moto e3 Power, Moto M, Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto G Turbo Edition, Moto E2, Nexus 6 and more.

Motorola is celebrating three years of its product in India with deals on its smartphones on Flipkart. Flipkart will host its 'motolove' sale from February 20 – February 21. It is offering 10 per cent instant discount on IndusInd bank credit cards. There are deals on smartphones such as Moto e3 Power, Moto M, Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto G Turbo Edition, Moto E2, Nexus 6 and more.

Let us take a look at all the deals on Motorola smartphones as well as accessories:

Moto M

Moto M (64GB) in grey, gold and silver colour options can be bought at Rs 17,999. Moto M (32GB) in grey colour variant is available at Rs 15,999. Users will get up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange. Flipkart is offering an extra 5 per cent off on Axis bank Buzz credit cards.

Moto Z, Moto Z Play

Moto Z Play (32GB) in white and black colour option with Style Mod can be bought at Rs 24,999. Users will get up to Rs 18,000 on exchange offer.

Moto Z (64GB) with Style Mod in white/black colour variant can be bought at Rs 39,999. Users will get up to Rs 18,000 off on exchange.

Moto E3 Power

Moto E3 Power (16GB) white or black colour option can be bought at Rs 7,499 (6 per cent off).

Moto G Turbo Edition

Moto G Turbo Edition (16GB) in black or white colour varaint gets a 28 per cent discount and is available at Rs 8,999.

Nexus 6

Nexus 6 (64GB) in midnight blue or cloud white colour option can be bought at Rs 25,999. The smartphone gets a 13 per cent off. The 32GB variant in midnight blue colour is available at Rs 19,999 (9 per cent off).

Moto G (3rd Gen)

Moto G (3rd Gen) (8GB) white or black colour option can be bought at Rs 7,999 (20 per cent off).

Moto G (2nd Gen)

Moto G (2nd Gen) (16GB) black colour option can be bought at Rs 6,999 (22 per cent off).

Moto E (2nd Gen)

Moto E (2nd Gen) 3G (8GB) white colour option can be bought at Rs 4,999 (16 per cent off). The Moto E (2nd Gen) 4G (8GB) black colour variant can be bought at Rs 5,999.

Accessories

Moto 360 smartwatch

Moto 360 smartwatch

Motorola Moto 360 2nd Gen (46 mm) gold black leather smartwatch gets 19 per cent off and is now available at Rs 16,999. The Moto 360 Sport smartwatch and Moto 360 Sport orange smartwatch get 22 per cent off and can be bought at Rs 15,499.

Moto Mods

Moto Mods can be bought at no cost EMI. The JBL SoundBoost Speakert Mod in white or black colour option is available at Rs 6,999. The Moto Insta Share Projector Mobile and Hasselblad True Zoom Camera mods can be bought at Rs 19,999 each.

Motorola smart security devices

Motorola’s smarat security devices such as Connect Coin safety/security smart tracker, Focus 66, Focus 73, Vever Rider Plus Smart headphones, MBP 33 smart monitoring system etc are available on discount as well.

Headphones

Motorola Pulse Max wired headset with mic in black colour option can be bought at Rs 799 (68 per cent off). Motorola Pulse 2 wired headset with mic in black or white colour option can be bought at Rs 649 (56 per cent off). The Motorola Lumineers wired headset with mic is available at Rs 449 (55 per cent off). The earphones can be bought in black, lemon lime and purple colour options.

