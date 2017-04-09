Microsoft’s Surface Pro 5 to use Intel’s Kaby Lake processors: Report

Surface Pro 5 will likely to look like the previous generation Surface device. (Image of Surface Pro 4 for representation). Surface Pro 5 will likely to look like the previous generation Surface device. (Image of Surface Pro 4 for representation).

It’s been a year and half since Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4 hit the market and many fans are anticipating a refresh to come sooner rather than later. New rumours indicate that an upgrade to the Surface Pro 5 is imminent. According to Windows-focused blogger Paul Thurrott, the next-generation machine is expected to feature Intel’s seventh-generation ‘Kaby Lake’ processors. He also said that there’s “nothing dramatic” about the new device compared with its predecessor.

Those hoping to see a drastic change in the design may well be disappointed. As Thurrott understands it the Surface Pro 5 will likely to look like the previous generation Surface device. That’s not a bad thing – after all, the Surface Pro 4 is a well designed machine. Evidently, it’s being said that the Surface Pro 5 will be compatibility with the existing Surface Pro 3 and Pro 4 accessories, including Type Cover keyboards and the desktop docking station. But the tablet is expected to get support for USB Type-C ports, though Thurrott himself hasn’t confirmed it.

Surface Pro 5 will not change the Surface Connect power connector, I was just told. Kaby Lake, nothing dramatic. — Paul Thurrott (@thurrott) April 6, 2017

The upcoming premium laptop-tablet hybrid will take advantage of Intel’s ‘Kaby Lake’ processors. The Surface Pro 4, in contrast, uses Intel’s last-generation Skylake processors. If this information is true, then the Microsoft is planning to give the Surface Pro 5 a minor refresh.

First unveiled in September 2015, the Surface Pro 4’s hardware now look a bit dated. Initially, it was believed that Microsoft would announce the fifth-generation Surface Pro in October 2016. As it turned out, there was no mention of the Surface Pro 5. Instead, we saw the announcement related to the Surface all-in-one (AIO) and a Surface Book with Performance Base, a minor upgrade over the original . In fact, both the Surface Pro and Surface Book lineup are already due for a major update.

Microsoft is expected to hold a Surface hardware event in a matter of few weeks at which the Surface Pro 5 appears to be making an appearance. However, if ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley is to be believed, the Surface Book 2 might not get a refreshed version at the event.

