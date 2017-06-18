Microsoft’s new ‘Modern Keyboard’ with fingerprint scanner launched

Microsoft has upgraded its “Modern Keyboard” with one big highlighted feature – a fingerprint scanner. Microsoft has upgraded its “Modern Keyboard” with one big highlighted feature – a fingerprint scanner.

Microsoft has upgraded its “Modern Keyboard” with one big highlighted feature – a fingerprint scanner. The successor to the Surface keyboard looks identical in design, but comes with an integrated fingerprint reader that lets users to unlock their Windows machine by pressing the key right to be space bar using Windows Hello.

The new keyboard, unlike the Surface Keyboard, can be either used wired or wirelessly. Its predecessor could only used through wireless Bluetooth connectivity. The Modern Keyboard will work with Windows 10, MacOS, iOS and the latest versions of Android, provided your device must support Bluetooth 4.0 and higher.

On its US store, Microsoft writes,”Our vision was to blend the Fingerprint reader into a keyboard, so it would appear to be any other key”

“We iterated relentlessly to improve each layer, making sure they came together to create a flawless typing experience that felt like any other key”, the company says.

Last year, Apple launched the MacBook Pro with the TouchBar as well as built-in TouchID support. Following the launch, some reports even speculated that Apple might be preparing to add the TouchID into the Magic keyboard. Last week, Apple launched a new Magic keyboard with a number pad, but it lacks TouchID and TouchBar functionality. Looks like Microsoft has beaten Apple to launch a wireless keyboard with a fingerprint scanner.

Microsoft’s Modern Keyboard is priced at $129 (or approx Rs 8315), which makes it an expensive option. The company says the keyboard will go on sale in the US soon, however, it didn’t specify exactly when users would be able to purchase it.

