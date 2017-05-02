Microsoft’s Education event: Windows 10 S unveiled to take on Google Chromebooks

Microsoft has announced its Windows 10 S, which has been specifically designed for classrooms. Microsoft has announced its Windows 10 S, which has been specifically designed for classrooms.

Microsoft has announced its Windows 10 S, which has been specifically designed for classrooms. It features a new default desktop image and everything that runs on Windows 10 S can be downloaded from Windows App Store. In cases where users want to download apps from third-party website, Windows 10 S suggests similar apps available on Windows Store. However, if users wish to continue to download third-party apps, they can do so by switching to Windows 10 Pro.

For first log in, Microsoft Windows 10 S takes up to 15 seconds, and less than 5 seconds for every other time users log in. With Microsoft’s USB Key, users can configure their laptops in up to 30 seconds.

Microsoft is partnering with OEMS like Acer, Samsung, HP, Fujitsu, etc to launch laptops for the education sector, which will be starting at $189. These laptops will be available in the US, and will be powered by the Windows 10 S system.

The company is offering one-year free subscription to ‘Minecraft: Education Edition’ for its Windows 10 educations PCs. Additionally, schools on current genuine Windows 10 Pro PCs will get free Windows 10 S. Microsoft will enable free access to Office 365 for Education with Microsoft Teams.

Office Suite is coming to Windows Store as well.

This is a breaking story, and we will update once the event is over…

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd