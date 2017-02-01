Microsoft working on ‘Windows 10 Cloud’ to take on Chrome OS: Report

Windows 10 Cloud could be Microsoft’s answer to Google’s Chrome OS. Windows 10 Cloud could be Microsoft’s answer to Google’s Chrome OS.

Microsoft is working on the light-weight version of Windows 10 operating system. It’s apparently called Windows 10 Cloud. A report from ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley claims Windows 10 Cloud will be able to run only Unified Windows Platform (UWP) apps installed from the Windows Store. That simply means, a new version of Windows RT.

The report say Windows 10 Cloud will target Google’s Chrome OS installed on Chromebooks which relies on web-based apps, primarily. Chrome OS is light and fast, and is highly popular in the educational markets.

Microsoft RT was a major flop on early Surface tablets, and it never updated to Windows 10. It was an ARM-based OS and ran apps built specifically for RT. The lack of apps led to the failure of Windows RT.

The Windows 10 Cloud name is a bit misleading. The name doesn’t necessarily suggest the OS will be powered by the Cloud or run on the Cloud, for example. That being said, the OS will heavily take advantage of Microsoft’s Cloud-based apps and Azure services.

Speculation about a new edition of Windows operating system, dubbed ‘Windows Cloud’ began showing up since past few weeks. There are already some mentions of the Cloud SKU of Windows 10 in the recent Insider Preview releases. A Twitter user known as “The Walking Cat” posted a screenshot of Windows 10 for PCs build 15003, showing references to “Cloud” and “CloudN,” the latter of which is believed to be a version without Media Player pre-installed, according to Petri.com.

A Microsoft spokesperson told ZDNet that the firm has “nothing to share” regarding Windows 10 Cloud, but ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley believes the Redmont-based company might debut the new edition of its OS at the annual Build conference for developers in May.

