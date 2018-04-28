Microsoft Windows 10 April 2018 update out on April 30: Here are the new features

Microsoft has introduced the April 2018 update to Windows 10 and here’s a look at the top features. (Image source: Microsoft blog) Microsoft has introduced the April 2018 update to Windows 10 and here’s a look at the top features. (Image source: Microsoft blog)

Microsoft Windows 10 April update will be ready for download from April 30. The latest Windows 10 update will be rolled out download to PCs from May 8, the company has announced. The new features added to Windows 10 are Timeline, Focus Assist, Dictation and it also comes with an improved Microsoft Edge browser. For those who are signed up for the Windows 10 Insider program, the new build can be accessed through Settings>Update>Security>Windows Update Tab>Advanced>Get Windows Insider Builds>Get Started.​

In the updated Windows 10, users will find Timeline, a feature that keeps a track of past activities. With the ability to track activities over the previous 30 days, Timeline will allow users to get back certain documents and retrieve old files. This feature is also extended through a user’s Microsoft account, that can be accessed on Android and iOS.

Another new feature is Focus Assist, that allows users to work on their Windows 10 PCs without the distraction of notifications. With Focus Assist, users will be able to turn off social media post alerts and email notifications, or set them to a certain time of the day, and increase their productivity. This feature can also create exceptions for specific accounts and contacts, so users can streamline the alerts they receive as they work.

The Windows 10 April 2018 update also introduces Dictation, that helps users ‘speak’ to their PC, and accomplish tasks without typing. This feature will be available across apps, as well as the Windows 10 text field, and is activated by pressing the ‘Win + H’ command.

Also, the Windows 10 browser, Microsoft Edge, has also been upgraded. Some of the new features include Grammar Tools, that can help as an aid for comprehension and reading, as well as a full-screen mode for Reading View pages, books and PDFs. Edge will also be able to store payment information, to make online shopping faster and easier, while offering an improved print option to remove clutter from webpages. However, Edge will not store CVV information of the card. Users can also mute and unmute audio from a tab playing sounds by clicking on the audio icon.

Users will also be able to access Cortana through their PC to adjust smart home setting with the Windows 10 April 2018 update. In addition, Microsoft has said upcoming updates to Windows 10 will involve Microsoft 365, and are expected to greatly benefit the IT sector.

