Microsoft unveils low-cost Windows 10 laptops for the education market

In an aim to take on Chromebooks, Microsoft has announced a slew of low-cost Windows 10 and Windows 10 S laptops for the education market. The announcement was made during the annual Bett education show in London. The new devices have been launched in partnership with Lenovo and JP, an OEM popular in developing markets.

Lenovo 100e is the cheapest laptop, priced at $189 (or approx Rs 12,059). It is powered by Intel’s Celeron Apollo Lake processor. Then there is the Lenovo 300e, which is an affordable 2-in-1 with pen support. The 2-in-1 costs $279 (or approx Rs 17,801) in the US market.

JP, one of Microsoft’s largest partners in emerging markets, has launched two laptops as well. The Classmate Leap T303 laptop with Windows Hello is priced at $199 (or approx Rs 12,697) and the Trigono V401 2-in-1 with pen and touch, costs $299 (or approx Rs 19,080). These new devices join the HP ProBook x360 11 EE, which continues to be one of our best-selling 2-in-1 devices in education at $299 (or approx Rs 19,080) and the recently released HP Stream 11 Pro G4 EE PC at $225 (or approx Rs 14,356).

“Affordability is the top priority for many schools, the company said in a press statement.” Shrinking budgets can lead schools to choose devices with a stripped-down experience and a limited lifespan, unfortunately costing more over time and offering less to students”.

Microsoft has also announced that it will going to release a new Chemistry update for Minecraft: Education Edition this spring. Minecraft: Education Edition is currently being used in classrooms in more than 115 countries globally.

