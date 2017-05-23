Microsoft Surface Pro vs. Surface Pro 4

Microsoft Surface Pro 2017 features 7th gen. Intel Core processors and new Surface Pen Microsoft Surface Pro 2017 features 7th gen. Intel Core processors and new Surface Pen

Microsoft at its event in Shanghai on Tuesday launched the all new Surface Pro 2-in-1 tablet-cum-laptop device. The device starts $799 and will be up for pre-order from Tuesday. The special price of $719.10 is for eligible students, faculty or staff at Universities and colleges. Microsoft notes new Surface Pro will be made will be available in 25 countries, and pre-ordered devices starts shipping from June 15. The Redmond giant will also be selling the Surface Pro Type Cover separately at starting $129 and the new Surface Pen at $99.

What’s changed in Microsoft Surface Pro 2017?

Extra Battery

The highlight of Microsoft’s new Surface Pro is its battery. According to Microsoft, the 2017 model delivers up to 13.5 hours of battery life, which in comparison with Surface Pro 4 is 50 percent more battery life.

Display

The new Microsoft Surface Pro features a high-resolution (2736 x 1824 pixels) 12.3-inch display with new PixelSense technology, 267 ppi pixel density, and 3:2 aspect ratio. It can additionally support up to two 4K monitors via Surface Dock. On the other hand, the Surface Pro 4 featured a PixelTouch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection last year, but of the same size and resolution as the new Surface Pro. Both also support 10-point multitouch.

7th gen. Intel processors

Last year’s Surface Pro 4 shipped with Intel’s 6th-generation Core processors – Intel Core M3, Intel Core i5 and Core i7, but latest Microsoft Surface Pro as expected comes with 7th generation Intel Core processors configuration going from Core M3 to Core i7.

New Surafce Pen

The new Surface Pen as briefed by Microsoft is its most responsive Surface Pen ever. It can detect over 4096 pressure points with just 21 milliseconds of latency, and it even has a new tilt functionality. This in comparison to last year’s Surface Pro 4 is much responsive stylus, because the Surface Pen that shipped with Surface Pro 4 could detect 1024 points of pressure.

Microsoft Surface Pro variants and prices

The new Surface Pro runs on Windows 10 Pro, and Microsoft is offering a free 30-day Microsoft Office trial with the purchase.

The Microsoft Surface Pro with Intel Core M3, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD comes at $799. The Intel Core i5, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD model is priced at $999, and the same with 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD is at $1299. Lastly, the Pro model with Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD comes at $1599. There are two 16GB RAM variants with 512GB SSD and 1TB SSD are also up for grabs at $2199 and $2699 respectively.

