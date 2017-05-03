Microsoft’s Surface Laptop with Windows 10 S: Price, specifications, and features

Microsoft Surface Laptop with Windows 10 S has been announced at the Microsoft for Education event. Here’s a closer look at the new laptop. Microsoft Surface Laptop with Windows 10 S has been announced at the Microsoft for Education event. Here’s a closer look at the new laptop.

Microsoft Surface Laptop is here, and this one runs Windows 10 S. Microsoft announced the new Surface Laptop with Windows 10 S at its Microsoft for Education event in New York yesterday, and the software is designed to challenge the supremacy of the Google Chromebooks and Apple’s MacBooks in the education sector in the US.

The Surface Laptop though is admittedly pricier, and as Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President for Surface Computing Panos Panay made it clear during the presentation, this device is taking on the Apple MacBooks. Microsoft says the Surface Laptop is thinner and lighter than any MacBook in the market, and it is faster than the current MacBook Air.

Now the Surface Laptop also runs Windows 10 S, which loads much faster than the regular Windows 10, and can only run apps from the Windows Store. With Windows 1O S you can only run the apps that Microsoft has verified. If you want to run something from outside of the store, you’ll have to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro and the company will give users the option. Do note, the Windows 10 Pro upgrade is only till December 31, 2017. The Surface Laptop also comes with one year of Office 365 Personal free.

According to Microsoft, the applications ensure “Microsoft-verified security and integrity.” This also means you can’t download and install Chrome or Firefox on these laptops, and Microsoft Edge is the default browser.

Windows 10 S is integrated with the company’s cloud storage solution, which is OneDrive and so all your files will be saved to the cloud and accessible from other devices.

So what are the specifications of the Surface Laptop? What’s the starting price for these devices?

Microsoft Surface Laptop will start at $999 and going up all the way to $2199 depending on the kind of configurations you want for this device.

The Intel Core i5 version with 128GB SSD storage and 4GB RAM along with Intel HD Graphics 620 will cost $999. This basic model will only come in the colour Platinum, according to Microsoft’s website. Intel Core i5 with 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM along with Intel HD Graphics 620 will cost $1299 and will come in all four colour options which are Burgundy, Platinum, Cobalt Blue, Graphite Gold.

The Intel Core i7 range with Intel Iris 640 graphics starts at $1599 for the 256GB SSD + 8GB RAM version. This one comes only in the colour Platinum and costs $1,599. The 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD version, which is also available in the colour Platinum will cost $2,199.

Now the Surface Laptop sports a 13.5-inch PixelSense Display, with 2256 x 1504 pixels resolution, which works out to 201 PPI. The display supports 10 point multi-touch, and has a 3:2 aspect ratio and the Surface Pen will work on this as well.

Dimensions for this Surface Laptop are 308.1 mm x 223.27 mm x 14.48 mm, and it weighs 1.252 grams. It has a USB 3.0 port, headset jack, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect port, and is compatible with Surface Dial and the Surface Dock as well. Microsoft is promising 14.5 hours of battery life with the laptop.

The Surface Laptop comes with Windows Hello face sign-in camera, 720p HD camera (front-facing)

stereo microphones. It has Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Audio Premium. On the WiFi front, it has 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless networking; IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n compatible and it also supports Bluetooth 4.0 LE.

The laptops are up for pre-order in the US currently, and will start shipping from June 15, 2017.

