Microsoft Surface Laptop: Here’s how it fares against Apple MacBook Pro

Microsoft’s latest Surface device has been unveiled, and it is specifically designed for students. The Surface Laptop aims to take on Apple’s MacBook Pro with up to 14.5 hours of battery life, and an ultra-slim metal body design. It is just 14.5 mm thin and weighs 2.76 pounds or 1.2 kgs.

Microsoft Surface Laptop is thinner, lighter than any MacBook Air or Pro in the market, claims the company. So how does it fare against MacBook Pro in terms of specifications? We take a look.

Microsoft Surface Laptop

Microsoft Surface Laptop has a 13.5-inch PixelSense edge-to-edge display with 3:2 aspect ratio and ultra-thin bezels. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and this is a touch-screen enabled display. Surface Laptop’s keyboard is covered with Alcantara fabric, which is resistant to spills and stains.

Available in Burgundy, Platinum, Cobalt Blue and Graphite Gold colour options, Microsoft Surface Laptop starts at $999. Whats really sets Surface Laptop apart from its competition is its seamless metal design, and a body that doesn’t have visible screws.

Microsoft Surface Laptop features Omnisonic speakers with omnidirectional sound and Dolby Audio Premium technology. Powered by Core i5 and Core i7 processors, the laptop comes in 4GB, 8GB and 16GB RAM options coupled with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB SSD variants.

Microsoft is promising 14.5 hours of battery life and incredibly long standby time with this device. It runs the latest Windows 10 S and supports Surface Pen as well as the Surface Dial.

Microsoft Surface Laptop measures 308.1 x 223.27 x 14.48 mm. Connectivity options on the device include a USB 3.0, headset jack, Mini DisplayPort, Surface Connect port, and is compatible with Surface Dial off-screen interaction.

Apple MacBook Pro

The 2016 MacBook Pro is Apple’s thinnest and lightest one yet. With MacBook Pro, Apple has replaced function key on the keyboard with ‘Retina-quality’ multi-touch display known as the Touch Bar. It comes in 13-inch and 15-inch display variants. The 13-inch option can be bought both with and without TouchBar.

Apple MacBook Pro’s Retina display comes with 500 nits of brightness. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro is 17 per cent thinner compared to its earlier model, and weighs 1.37 kg while the 15-inch MacBook Pro weighs 1.83 kg.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar is powered by a 2.0 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. The battery life on the notebook is claimed to be 10 hours (while on wireless web). It runs Mac OS Sierra. It comes in Silver and Space Grey colour options.

MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar comes in two variants. Both notebooks are powered by a 2.9 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor coupled with an Intel Iris Graphics 550 card. The notebooks come with with 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB SSD storage respectively.

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch model comes in two variants based on storage. Powered by a 2.6GHz/ 2.7GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor respectively, they feature 16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB SSD storage. It runs Mac OS Sierra. The notebooks claim to offer 10 hours of battery life.

Apple MacBook Pro features four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. In our review, we said the Apple MacBook Pro is undoubtedly the most powerful computing device you can rest on your lap, and one will get used to the TouchBar and the lack of more traditional ports.

Apple MacBook Air starts at Rs 1,29,900 for the 13-inch variant (256GB) without the TouchBar. The one with TouchBar costs Rs 1,55,900 for the 256GB version and Rs 1,72,900 for the 512GB storage option. The 15-inch display variant of Apple MacBook Pro is available in India at Rs 2,05,900 for 256GB storage variant. The 512GB option costs Rs 2,41,900.

Verdict

Apple MacBook Pro and Microsoft Surface Laptop look great in terms of design and offer powerful processors. If you’re already embedded in the Windows ecosystem, and have always wanted a thinner and lighter device, then Surface Laptop is a solid option, but there’s a chance it won’t be headed to India anytime soon.

