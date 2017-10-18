Microsoft Surface Book 2 with 8th gen Intel Core processors launched: Price, specifications

Microsoft Surface Book 2 is powerful enough to run the most powerful games at 1080p and 60 FPS. Microsoft Surface Book 2 is powerful enough to run the most powerful games at 1080p and 60 FPS.

Microsoft has launched the Surface Book 2, two years after it introduced the original Surface Book. The company says the powerful laptop has been designed and developed for the “creators making the future”. With the Surface Book 2, Microsoft targets the same set of crowd who’d often buy Apple’s MacBook Pro, a “gold standard” among professionals and artists. The Surface Book 2 will be out on November 16 in the US and the base model starts at $1499 (or approx Rs 97,461).

Inside the Surface Book 2 is the latest 8th generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 or 1060 discrete graphics, depending upon which configuration you choose. Microsoft claims the Surface Book 2 is up to five times more powerful than the original and is twice as powerful as the latest MacBook Pro. As for the battery, the Surface Book 2 is claimed to last up to 17 hours on a single charge.

The Windows 10 powered machine is available in two screen sizes; 13-inch and 15-inch. The 15-inch model weighs in at 1.9 kg and is heavier than the 13-inch variant. Since the Surface Book 2 has a unique detachable hinge design, it can used in tablet and stand mode. On the connectivity front, the Surface Book 2 comes with an array of connectivity options, including USB-A, USB-C, and full-size SD card reader.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 is powerful enough to run the most powerful games at 1080p and 60 FPS. The 15-inch model also supports built-in Xbox One wireless support, so it is easier to pair your gaming pad with no additional cords or additional dongles required. It’s powerful enough to handle Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

