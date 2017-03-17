Microsoft Surface Book 2 to ditch detachable display, could be announced next month

The second-generation Surface Book may have a traditional design, ditching the 2-in-1 approach. The second-generation Surface Book may have a traditional design, ditching the 2-in-1 approach.

The Surface Book – Microsoft’s ultimate Windows 10 laptop – was innovative but it couldn’t mange to justify its high price tag. Now, a new report from DigiTimes indicates that Microsoft might announce the second-generation Surface Book, complete with the design change.

The next-generation notebook features a 13.5-inch display and a magnesium-aluminum chassis. Evidently, it will have a more “traditional” clam-shell design, ditching the Surface Book’s marquee feature – its detachable display.

Furthermore, the new Surface Book is expected to cost far less than its predecessor, with prices starting at $1000 (or approx Rs 67,000). The original Surface Book, in contrast, was announced starting at $1,499 (or approx Rs 98,251). The report claims that Microsoft is lowering the price of the new notebook to attract more users. Second, because the original notebook had a detachable design there was a confusion between the Surface Pro and Surface Pro tablet lineup.

Microsoft apparently sold 500,000 units of Surface Books last year. That includes a new super-charged version – the Surface Book with Performance Base – which was launched in the fall of 2016. With a lower priced version soon to be offered, Microsoft could see a rise in the demand for the Surface Book. The number is expected to reach up to 1.5 million units in 2017, a big jump from current annual shipments.

Sources from the Supply chain say the notebook has gone into mass production, suggesting the announcement will happen at the end of March or April, the same time when Apple is expected to unveil the latest iPad Pro lineup. Again, none of the details have been confirmed by Microsoft. Plus, DigiTimes has a mixed track record when it comes to accurately predicting about the upcoming products so we’ll be taking it with a pinch of salt.

